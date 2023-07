I want to be like my mother

On her 94th birthday, Mom suggested a trip to Fort Knox (the one in Maine, not the one in Kentucky with all the gold) and the Penobscot Narrows bridge. This is Prospect, Maine taken from the observatory on the bridge.



Shot in 2003 with my first digital camera, a 3 MP Pentax Optio 33L. (Wish I still had it. Cute camera.)



I'm sorting through old photos because it's too hot to do much else. Highs are forecast to be 100F for the next week.