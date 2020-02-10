Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2302
Aunt Bertha's needlework
This was going to be a B&W image for Flash of Red 2021, but it looks better in color. Though the color shows how badly it needs restoration.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd May 2020 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
