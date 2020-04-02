Previous
I'm not sure what this all means by eudora
Photo 2328

I'm not sure what this all means

I had a good reason to go out today, a bank deposit. No contact with other people. I made a little detour and took some shots of street art.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

bruni ace
Is that a church in the picture, a lady with maybe a bible. well this iss my interpretation.
April 4th, 2020  
