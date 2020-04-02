Sign up
Photo 2328
I'm not sure what this all means
I had a good reason to go out today, a bank deposit. No contact with other people. I made a little detour and took some shots of street art.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd April 2020 12:00pm
Tags
oldsouthbr
bruni
ace
Is that a church in the picture, a lady with maybe a bible. well this iss my interpretation.
April 4th, 2020
