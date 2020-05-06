Supermom

We met this wonderful family while walking on the Mississippi River levee (OK if you social distance.) Standing about 10 feet away, offering to put on his mask if it would make us more comfortable, the dad talked about life in the pandemic. He had been transferred to another chemical plant farther from home but felt lucky to have a job when others had been laid off. With a toddler and a new baby, the mom had nonetheless welcomed their two out-ot-town nieces for an extended visit to give them a change. So many people are doing what they can to help others.