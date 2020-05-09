Sign up
Photo 2370
Yvette Marie's Cafe
Baton Rouge, LA
In the spirit of full disclosure, the actual restaurant is in another building across the parking lot. Much as I love old buildings, I don't always like to dine in them!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
2
0
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2702
photos
32
followers
40
following
649% complete
View this month »
Tags
midcity
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes I can see that this one might not get good reviews on Yelp! But it sure makes a good shot!
May 15th, 2020
katy
ace
A most interesting phot. So did it used to be here? I know that sounds like a stupid question but I'mtired and old! ;~}
May 15th, 2020
