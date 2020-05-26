Previous
Along Bayou la Loutre by eudora
Photo 2380

Along Bayou la Loutre

Yscloskey, Louisiana, a new part of the world for me.

Shrimp boats line the bayou, but we couldn't find any shrimp to buy. They say with the cost of fuel, it's hard to make any money shrimping. So we made do with redfish and crabs.
Diane Owens

katy ace
Beautiful image. You have framed that built perfectly. Fabulous reflections
May 28th, 2020  
