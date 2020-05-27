Sign up
Photo 2382
End of the world
Delacroix, Louisiana
Louisiana is losing coast land at an alarming rate.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
1
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Views
2
2
1
1
1
1
365
365
ILCE-6000
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th May 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delacroix
Walks @ 7
ace
Very well spotted and documented. FAV!
June 1st, 2020
