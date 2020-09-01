Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2456
Marguerites
September 1 was my mother's birthday. I called these flowers daisies, but she called them marguerites. Maybe they are different?
I've been in a mild heat, hurricane and coronavirus funk. Nothing serious; no one in my family is sick and the hurricane did not hit us directly. Things are looking up!
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2789
photos
28
followers
40
following
673% complete
View this month »
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st June 2020 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marguerites
Walks @ 7
ace
I have a very special affection for these beauties. Is there a difference between a regular daisy and a marguerites?
September 8th, 2020
Diane Owens
ace
@joysabin
I don't know! I love them, too, and had them in my bridesmaids' bouquets and decorating our wedding cake (but it was the 60's....) My mother belonged to a women's organization called PEO and the marguerite was their flower, so I often gave her marguerite jewelry. So nice to get a comment! I've been sort of hunkered down trying to make the best of a hot summer, a hurricane threat and coronavirus. Thanks!
September 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close