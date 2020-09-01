Previous
Marguerites by eudora
Marguerites

September 1 was my mother's birthday. I called these flowers daisies, but she called them marguerites. Maybe they are different?

I've been in a mild heat, hurricane and coronavirus funk. Nothing serious; no one in my family is sick and the hurricane did not hit us directly. Things are looking up!
Diane Owens

I have a very special affection for these beauties. Is there a difference between a regular daisy and a marguerites?
September 8th, 2020  
Diane Owens
@joysabin I don't know! I love them, too, and had them in my bridesmaids' bouquets and decorating our wedding cake (but it was the 60's....) My mother belonged to a women's organization called PEO and the marguerite was their flower, so I often gave her marguerite jewelry. So nice to get a comment! I've been sort of hunkered down trying to make the best of a hot summer, a hurricane threat and coronavirus. Thanks!
September 8th, 2020  
