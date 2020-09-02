Sign up
Season of creation
How did I miss this in previous years? No matter. I need it this year! I have pledged to reduce my use of plastics and to take (or at least post) more nature photos.
The Season of Creation is an ecumenical celebration of the Creation. It begins on September 1, the beginning of the Orthodox year, and ends on October 4, the feast of St Francis.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
