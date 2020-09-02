Previous
Season of creation by eudora
Photo 2457

Season of creation

How did I miss this in previous years? No matter. I need it this year! I have pledged to reduce my use of plastics and to take (or at least post) more nature photos.

The Season of Creation is an ecumenical celebration of the Creation. It begins on September 1, the beginning of the Orthodox year, and ends on October 4, the feast of St Francis.
