Virtual Vacation, or Never Procrastinate

It would have been easier if I had labelled these photos of the San Antonio missions in 2009 when I took them! Now I have to look them up. This is Mission San Jose.



2009 was an amazing year in our family, so much so that I never finished editing the thousands of pictures I took. Brandon graduated from high school, started college and I began shooting college football. My mother celebrated her 100th birthday in Maine. My husband and I took several trips, including a long-postponed one to San Antonio, Texas.