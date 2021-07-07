Sign up
Photo 2649
The Hope Shop
My granddaughter did an internship here during her last semester at LSU. The shop sells crafts made by women from disadvantaged communities.
https://www.handsproducinghope.org/
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
0
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
thehopeshop
