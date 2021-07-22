Previous
Detail, Bouldin Creek Cafe by eudora
Photo 2658

Detail, Bouldin Creek Cafe

The cafe is located in a renovated service station. This ceramic installation decorates an exterior wall. And the vegetarian food is delicious! Very Austin.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

