The Troll

In a neighborhood of pet lovers, The Troll (lower left) is an elusive anomaly. The man who owns the rundown house where she lives says he feeds her but she is not his dog. She is unspayed, almost certainly unvaccinated and has had puppies. Animal Control has been called several times, but they can't catch her. My friend Mattie, convinced she would make a good pet if someone just cared enough, has tried in vain to rescue her. Sometimes I don't see her for weeks and fear she is dead, but she pops up again.

Who is responsible for her?