A little battered but so lucky by eudora
Photo 2691

A little battered but so lucky

Hurricane Ida left us with little damage. So many people were not so lucky.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Walks @ 7 ace
Seems to sum up Ida for you, a bit tattered but still okay. Very glad that you are okay and hope the recovery and healing for others goes well.
September 8th, 2021  
