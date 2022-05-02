Sign up
Photo 2822
Peggy Martin (Katrina) rose
Our climbing rose is spectacular this year. Funny how gardens vary from year to year, reminding us that we are not really in charge.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
mayhalf22
