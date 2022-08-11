Previous
In my geranium this morning by eudora
In my geranium this morning

We're having a rainy spell. The geranium is dying. The mushrooms are thriving.
Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Chris Cook ace
Very nice closeup of the mushroom. The rainwater is a nice touch
August 12th, 2022  
