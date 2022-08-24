Pocket Garden

I am discovering Denham Springs, a small town near Baton Rouge. My husband is being treated at a skilled nursing facility there. Close to Interstate 12 in Denham Springs is Bass Pro Shops, Walmart and every known fast food restaurant. A few miles away, the old downtown features antique and specialty shops, little oases like this one, and--my favorite--an independent bookstore.



Thanks to everyone who has asked about, and prayed for, my husband. He continues to decline from the combined effects of Parkinson's disease and dementia, aggravated by his recent bout with Covid. My son Jon keeps reminding me that this, too, is part of the cycle of life.