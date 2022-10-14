Sign up
Photo 2891
Stark Museum of Art in Orange, Texas
One of my favorite museums, it features art of the American West. It's a perfect place to stop when driving from Baton Rouge to Houston.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
starkmuseum
