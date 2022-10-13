Previous
At the corner of Heron Street & Tarpon Avenue by eudora
At the corner of Heron Street & Tarpon Avenue

Holly Beach, Louisiana

Holly Beach is on the Gulf of Mexico and has been hit by many hurricanes. The residents keep rebuilding their vacation houses. I liked these beachy colors.
13th October 2022

Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
