Previous
Next
All Saints Day by eudora
Photo 2908

All Saints Day

I love the custom of decorating graves with mums for All Saints Day.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
a terrific composition with the pop of color
November 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise