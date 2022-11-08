Previous
Next
Allendale Quarters by eudora
Photo 2914

Allendale Quarters

The houses where enslaved people lived on a nearby plantation were relocated to the West Baton Rouge Museum.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Fabulous perspective and composition for this one Diane FAV
November 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise