Still blooming by eudora
Photo 2916

Still blooming

After a summer of record heat and a fall of record drought, this orchid still found the energy to bloom. The orchids live on my deck in the shade of an oak tree and only come inside in very cold weather.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Walks @ 7 ace
Looks to be a rather content one too
November 12th, 2022  
