Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3046
Clear Creek AME Church
Felixville, Louisiana
I don't know how this historic church is still standing. The interior has been vandalized (who would go into something this unstable?) I check on it occasionally, but for some reason this time I felt uncomfortable, so I didn't stay long.
14th June 2023
14th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3640
photos
37
followers
46
following
834% complete
View this month »
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Latest from all albums
486
487
488
3043
3044
3045
3046
489
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
12th June 2023 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clearcreekame
Chris Cook
ace
I would love to explore that with my camera. It looks like it is being held up by the trees that surround it.
June 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close