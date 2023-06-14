Previous
Clear Creek AME Church by eudora
Photo 3046

Clear Creek AME Church

Felixville, Louisiana

I don't know how this historic church is still standing. The interior has been vandalized (who would go into something this unstable?) I check on it occasionally, but for some reason this time I felt uncomfortable, so I didn't stay long.
14th June 2023 14th Jun 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
834% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
I would love to explore that with my camera. It looks like it is being held up by the trees that surround it.
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise