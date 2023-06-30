Supertunia

Not much super about this petunia. Way too leggy but it continues to put out small blooms. Blame the gardener who forgot to fertilize it and the weather for being way too hot for June. It was 100 degrees actual temperature today.



I read recently that Americans are too whiny about excessive heat and that Australians cope with it much better by hydrating more conscientiously, eating lighter and avoiding caffeine. Is this true?



The photo was shot with a vintage manual Pentax 50 mm F2 lens on a Pentax K70. I love these old lenses!