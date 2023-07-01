Remembering Covid

Brandon and I were talking about Covid recently. It is a blur in my memory. I went to the grocery store during special hours and photographed Civil War cemeteries (our governor said we could exercise outdoors and cemeteries were pretty safe from the virus.) My husband and I binge-watched TV series. Churches closed, but I don't remember the duration. When they reopened, worshipers sat in alternate pews. When the Adoration Chapel at my church reopened, there were fewer chairs and adorers cleaned the chairs and kneelers before and after use. Masks were required, of course.