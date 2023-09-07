Previous
The Cuyahoga, the river that burned by eudora
Photo 3090

The Cuyahoga, the river that burned

Our hotel in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio was on the Cuyahoga River. As we looked at this view, my husband said, "This is the river that burned."
"What?"
"Every chemical engineering student studies it. The plants upriver in Cleveland dumped so many pollutants into the river that it caught fire several times."
The fire in 1969 inspired the environmental movement. The river was cleaned and restored to its natural condition.

Retrospective: Traveling with the Ragin' Cajuns
September 10, 2011 UL Lafayette 20, Kent State 12
Walks @ 7 ace
I remember that from the 1960's. So glad that it has been rehabilitated. I truly like the juxtaposition of man-made and natural beauty.
September 9th, 2023  
