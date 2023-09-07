The Cuyahoga, the river that burned

Our hotel in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio was on the Cuyahoga River. As we looked at this view, my husband said, "This is the river that burned."

"What?"

"Every chemical engineering student studies it. The plants upriver in Cleveland dumped so many pollutants into the river that it caught fire several times."

The fire in 1969 inspired the environmental movement. The river was cleaned and restored to its natural condition.



