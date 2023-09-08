Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3091
Vaughn Machinery Company dam
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
I think the dam was removed in 2013.
Retrospective: Traveling with the Ragin' Cajuns
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3699
photos
35
followers
47
following
846% complete
View this month »
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
Latest from all albums
3086
3087
493
3088
494
3089
3090
3091
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-7
Taken
10th September 2011 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ohio
,
cuyahoga
Walks @ 7
ace
I really like the softness of the water
September 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close