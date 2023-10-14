Previous
Marshall by eudora
Photo 3100

Marshall

1943-2023

My husband in 2015. Family man, engineer, sports fan, avid reader. We have been grieving for years as Parkinson's disease and dementia gradually took away the person we loved. Now he is at peace.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Chris Cook ace
So sorry for your loss. My father suffered the same fate so I know first hand how cruel those diseases are. My heart goes out to you.
October 17th, 2023  
