Shangri-La Botanical Gardens, Orange, Texas

"I'm working with nature, trying to paint this scene with the most beautiful colors nature will give me." --Lutcher Stark



Lutcher Stark became wealthy in the lumber and oil industries, but his heart seemed to be in the arts and community service. He and his wife left most of their estate to the Stark Foundation which operates, among other things, this public garden and the Stark Museum of Art. I read that azaleas were his favorite flowers; he would have been pleased with them this year!