Convenient store by eudora
Photo 3187

Convenient store

Joy @joysabin is doing a month of deadpan photography. The term was new to me, but her images and the video intrigued me, Here is an attempt at deadpan photography.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

@eudora
