St Mary's Episcopal Church

Weyanoke, Louisiana



It sits off the road to Angola (the infamous state penitentiary) behind barbed wire and No Trespassing signs. Built in 1857, it is occasionally open for tours or special events in hopes of raising money for restoration.



Angola is another matter. Originally a plantation, it became a private prison farm in 1880 and was purchased by the state around 1900. It's sometimes called the bloodiest prison in the U.S. An inmate there was killed by other inmates this week. Lots of things about Louisiana are shameful or embarrassing. Angola is up there near the top of the list.