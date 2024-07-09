Sign up
Photo 3263
Maria in Hà Giang
Granddaughter Maria is in Hà Giang, Vietnam teaching English, learning to ride a motorbike and exploring the region with her students and coworkers.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
maria
