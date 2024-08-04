Sign up
Previous
Photo 3289
Making friends
IDK what's wrong with this generation of cats. They seem to have given up chasing squirrels.
Taken through my kitchen window.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
rocky
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow! My current generation of squirrels is a little weird too. They tend to "skip" instead of run and (I'm not complaining!!) are too lazy to jump on the bird feeder. Instead they come to the back door looking for me to see if I'll feed them. (And the answer is no, I do not.) Great cat-ch!
August 5th, 2024
