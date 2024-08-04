Previous
Making friends by eudora
Photo 3289

Making friends

IDK what's wrong with this generation of cats. They seem to have given up chasing squirrels.

Taken through my kitchen window.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow! My current generation of squirrels is a little weird too. They tend to "skip" instead of run and (I'm not complaining!!) are too lazy to jump on the bird feeder. Instead they come to the back door looking for me to see if I'll feed them. (And the answer is no, I do not.) Great cat-ch!
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise