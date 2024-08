LSU

Classes don't start until August 26 and students won't return for another week, so the campus was eerily quiet today. I hope to take advantage of this lull to take some new pictures of the campus. (Not that I have anything against students; it's just easier to park when the campus is deserted.)



The Hill Memorial Library, built in 1926, was replaced by a larger (very ugly) building in 1958. Today the Hill Library houses special collections.