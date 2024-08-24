Previous
Mandevilla by eudora
Photo 3306

Mandevilla

In my old house, I tried unsuccessfully to grow these plants in my garden. This year, I put one in a pot on my deck and it's doing well.
24th August 2024

Diane

ace
@eudora
