Photo 375
Heavenly Bamboo
This is a nandina, but my Picture This app said the common name is Heavenly Bamboo. I like that name better! I thought the berries came in the fall, but here they are.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
375
rainbow2022
