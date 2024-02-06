Previous
LSU 2 by eudora
Photo 511

LSU 2

I used to spend hours photographing LSU's campus, but when my granddaughter was a student there, I sort of turned it over to her, not wanting to be a helicopter granny. I've missed it!
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John ace
Oh, how I remember that campus! Spent a year there in 1988-89 working on a master’s. It is a beautiful setting and I wish I had been into photography at the time.
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise