LSU Library

There is architecture beyond the trees in the LSU quad, albeit bland 1950's architecture. This LSU Library replaces an elegant earlier building, still in use for special collections. The university would love to replace this one because of structural issues, but funding is a problem. My granddaughter worked here during her undergrad years.



I am posting some photos early, as I have a dying Macbook. My grandson gave me a PC, but after 15 years of using Macs, I have some relearning to do.