Hartzell United Methodist Church by eudora
Hartzell United Methodist Church

Rosedale, Louisiana

It is easy to go down a rabbit hole researching these small rural churches! In 1884 land was donated for a Black church in the little town of Rosedale. This 1917 building replaces the original 1886 church which burned. It is remarkably well maintained by its small congregation and the surrounding community.

The church started at the end of Reconstruction, its early members almost certainly formerly enslaved people. It was rebuilt during the Jim Crow era, when life was incredibly hard for its congregation. And it survives today. . . .
bkb in the city
What a lovely church
June 10th, 2024  
