Heart of Wonder by exposure4u
Photo 1366

Heart of Wonder

"May I have the courage today to live the life that I would love, to postpone my dream no longer, but do at last what I came here for and waste my heart on fear no more."
~John O'Donohue
This quote is from one of my favorite writers! His words of wisdom have inspired me so much! May you all be blessed with love tomorrow...spending time with a loved one, spending time doing something adventurous you would love to do, or spending time with your creator. Whatever defines love for you, I hope tomorrow is a great time of reflection to live your dreams and fear no more!
Photo taken in Antelope Canyon this past year!
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Wendy

@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
