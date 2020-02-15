Heart of Wonder

"May I have the courage today to live the life that I would love, to postpone my dream no longer, but do at last what I came here for and waste my heart on fear no more."

~John O'Donohue

This quote is from one of my favorite writers! His words of wisdom have inspired me so much! May you all be blessed with love tomorrow...spending time with a loved one, spending time doing something adventurous you would love to do, or spending time with your creator. Whatever defines love for you, I hope tomorrow is a great time of reflection to live your dreams and fear no more!

Photo taken in Antelope Canyon this past year!