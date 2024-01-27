Magical Moments



One of my favorite moments during our New Zealand trip! I knew I wanted to capture a sunset from this location and since the clouds had lifted off Mt. Cook, it was the perfect opportunity to capture this majestic mountain in its full glory. The sky was pretty cloudless when we first arrived to shoot this scene, but as the evening progressed, the clouds moved in as a wispy layer of colors behind and above the snow capped mountain! It was very exciting to witness. I felt so grateful to get this shot between dodging vehicles and other photographers creating their content. What a magical surprise!