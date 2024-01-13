Previous
Explore the Path to Beauty by exposure4u
Photo 1473

Explore the Path to Beauty


The swinging bridges along this trail in Mt. Cook National Park were filled with so much beauty. I remember my excitement with each step as I journeyed along this trail in awe at every turn! Such an amazing experience I will never forget!
13th January 2024

Wendy

@exposure4u
kali ace
very cool to see NZ through your camera
January 14th, 2024  
