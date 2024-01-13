Sign up
Photo 1473
Explore the Path to Beauty
The swinging bridges along this trail in Mt. Cook National Park were filled with so much beauty. I remember my excitement with each step as I journeyed along this trail in awe at every turn! Such an amazing experience I will never forget!
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Wendy
@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
1473
photos
140
followers
62
following
Tags
snow
,
bridge
,
mountains
,
hiking
,
new zealand
,
mt. cook
,
swinging bridge
kali
ace
very cool to see NZ through your camera
January 14th, 2024
