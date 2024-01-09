Previous
Window To The Soul by exposure4u
Photo 1472

Window To The Soul


This view is on the first amazing swinging bridge along the Hooker Valley Track in New Zealand. It's one of the most amazing hikes I've ever done with a photographic moment at almost every turn. It's located in the Aoraki/Mt. Cook National Park and follows the Hooker River with three swinging bridges, icebergs at the final lake, glaciers and majestic mountains. This photo was taken from the swinging bridge and was a bit tricky standing as still as possible to capture this scene I shot as a 5 shot vertical panorama stitched together. I will never forget the rushing glacial water below and witnessing the tremendous power of nature before me. I actually said "I can die now, after seeing this." LOL! What an adventure I'll never forget!
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Wendy

@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Beautiful Wendy, it certainly is an amazing part of the world. I have only got to this point before. The first visit to Mt Cook, the Hooker Track was closed because of snow. The second time the bridges were closed because of high winds. But I do remember the stunted matakauri bushes just before this bridge were sheltering lots of lovely little white eyes and I was happy taking photos of them.
January 10th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Great work! Can I ask what lens accomplished this?
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise