Window To The Soul



This view is on the first amazing swinging bridge along the Hooker Valley Track in New Zealand. It's one of the most amazing hikes I've ever done with a photographic moment at almost every turn. It's located in the Aoraki/Mt. Cook National Park and follows the Hooker River with three swinging bridges, icebergs at the final lake, glaciers and majestic mountains. This photo was taken from the swinging bridge and was a bit tricky standing as still as possible to capture this scene I shot as a 5 shot vertical panorama stitched together. I will never forget the rushing glacial water below and witnessing the tremendous power of nature before me. I actually said "I can die now, after seeing this." LOL! What an adventure I'll never forget!