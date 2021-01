Snow Capped Sunrise

Sometimes the moment just happens...being at the right place at the right time. This was a last second decision to head to the Grand Canyon on my way to Death Valley. It was forecasted to get snow, so I decided to take my chances and see if I could get a snowy shot in the Canyon. To my delight, it was an amazing sunrise with bountiful clouds. It seemed surreal standing at the edge of this grandness after a snowstorm witnessing something so special. What an experience I will not forget!