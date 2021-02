Bless The Journey

Taken at McWay Falls in central California. McWay Falls is an 80-foot-tall waterfall on the coast of Big Sur flows year-round. This has been a bucket list shot for me for a long time. I was so elated to be able to capture this scene at sunset and have some amazing color in the clouds! I have absolutely fallen in love with this area and am mesmerized by its countless scenes. Can't wait to return!