Awaken The Spirit Of Adventure by exposure4u
Photo 1439

Awaken The Spirit Of Adventure



What a great fall color experience this year! I was in awe of the moody weather at almost every turn! My original location for sunset had me scrambling for a different location right before sunset. The fog rolled in so fast, it covered the mountain view I was hoping to shoot. I knew I had to move quickly and jumped back in the truck to race to this location that had an unobscured view of the mountains and the valley was perfectly glowing with yellow, orange and red hues on the aspens! My soul was reinvigorated on this trip and I'll forever be grateful for opening up my heart to new adventures!
Wendy

@exposure4u
