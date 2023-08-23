Red Mountain Views

After my big hike to the amazing lakes in the San Juan Mountains, I decided I wanted to get up to the top of this Red Mountain Peak in the San Juan Mountains. It was something I have been wanting to do for a while and finally made it happen! It was a solo hike that pushed some of my boundaries for sure. I'm not a fan of heights, but it's amazing what a person can overcome especially when the motivation is there to see a view like this one! I stitched this one as a panoramic to show the vast amazing scene of these mountains. Such a treat to witness the red and orange striations come to life as the sun glowed on the mountainside! Thank you always for your support!