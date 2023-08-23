Previous
Red Mountain Views by exposure4u
Photo 1461

Red Mountain Views

After my big hike to the amazing lakes in the San Juan Mountains, I decided I wanted to get up to the top of this Red Mountain Peak in the San Juan Mountains. It was something I have been wanting to do for a while and finally made it happen! It was a solo hike that pushed some of my boundaries for sure. I'm not a fan of heights, but it's amazing what a person can overcome especially when the motivation is there to see a view like this one! I stitched this one as a panoramic to show the vast amazing scene of these mountains. Such a treat to witness the red and orange striations come to life as the sun glowed on the mountainside! Thank you always for your support!
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Wendy

@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Stunning Wendy and well done you
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise