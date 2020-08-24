Previous
Next
Monarch and Zinnia by falcon11
Photo 1311

Monarch and Zinnia

I saw this beauty in a pretty little garden on the street in Stonington, CT.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise