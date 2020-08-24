Sign up
Photo 1311
Monarch and Zinnia
I saw this beauty in a pretty little garden on the street in Stonington, CT.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th August 2020 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pink
,
insect
,
blossom
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
botanical
,
outdoor
,
zinnia
