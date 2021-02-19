Previous
Next
Spanish Moss by falcon11
Photo 1435

Spanish Moss

The Oscar Scherer State Park had beautiful wooded walks with shaggy moss-covered trees. This isn't technically the best shot -- it was a grey day, but there is something I find appealing about it.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise