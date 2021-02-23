Previous
Next
Koi and Reflections by falcon11
Photo 1439

Koi and Reflections

These crazy reflections were in the pond at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. The fish swam over to me begging, but I did not have anything for them, nor are you supposed to feed them!
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise