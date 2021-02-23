Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1439
Koi and Reflections
These crazy reflections were in the pond at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. The fish swam over to me begging, but I did not have anything for them, nor are you supposed to feed them!
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1439
photos
38
followers
17
following
394% complete
View this month »
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
23rd February 2021 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
fish
,
garden
,
colorful
,
pond
,
koi
,
outdoor
,
tropical
,
multi-color
,
lily pads
,
marie selby botanical garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close